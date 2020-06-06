Gloria Mae Mullen Beran
1930 - 2020
Gloria Mae Mullen Beran, born May 12, 1930 in Jennings, LA, lost her battle with Covid-19 on Thursday, May 14 at Pointe Coupee Healthcare Nursing Facility in New Roads, LA. She was a retired bookkeeper for Yellow Freight, Chicago, IL. She spent her retirement years gardening, volunteering at church, and loving on her family. She is survived by daughter, Connie Lewis and daughter-in-law, Debbie Berry; granddaughters, Nina Patrick (Marc), Suzanna Blanchard, Sara McLoudrey (Mark); grandson Jason Berry (Mary); great-granddaughters, Abriel Leal and Lauren Blanchard; great-grandson Callan McCloudrey; sisters Dot Estess and Larry Blanchard. She is preceded in death by her son, Kerry Berry, daughter, Brenda Powell, parents Samuel and Nell Mullen, three brothers, Pat, Jimmy, and Buddy, and three sisters, Francis, Betty, and Janette. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
