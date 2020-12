Or Copy this URL to Share

Gloria Mae Vessel, a resident of Saint Francisville, LA, departed this life Sun., Nov. 29, 2020. She was 71. Visitation will be Mon., Dec. 7, 2020 from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. at Christian Unity Fellowship Ministries, 14585 Hwy. 10, St. Francisville, LA 70775. Interment in Elm Park Cemetery.

