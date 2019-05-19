Mrs. Gloria Marie Poché Hays Almond

Mrs. Gloria Marie Poché Hays Almond, 94, of Baton Rouge passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Baton Rouge. She was born and raised in Amite, LA and graduated Valedictorian of Amite High School in the Class of 1941. She was preceded in death by first husband, Charles Hays; second husband, Pat Almond. She is survived by her three daughters, Charleen Kling, Kathy Morgan and Margaret Noullet; sister, Mamie Russell; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and numerous other family members. Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 19 to May 20, 2019
