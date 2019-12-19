Ms. Gloria Mary Patterson York peacefully transitioned to her eternal home on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge. She was a native and lifelong resident of Sunshine, LA. and a devoted member of the First Mt. Carmel B.C. of Sunshine, LA. Gloria will be lovingly remembered by her four (4) children: Marvin (wife Carolyn) York of Walker, LA., Tanya (husband Clarence) Lawerence of Geismar, LA., Andres (wife Dayatra) York and Ursula York both of Baton Rouge, LA. and a host of grandchildren, siblings, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Sylvester York Jr.; son, Sylvester York III; and parents: Richard and Octavia Patterson, along with a host of other relatives. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, December 21, 2019 for 10:00 am at First Mt. Carmel B.C. 2105 Bayou Paul Ln., Sunshine, LA. Rev. Raynell Madison, Pastor/Officiating. Visitation from 8:00 am until service time. Gloria will Await the Resurrection from: Mt. Bethel Church Cemetery in Carville, LA. Service of Compassionate Care Rendered by: Hambrick's Family Mortuary Inc. of Gonzales, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019