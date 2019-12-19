Gloria Mary Patterson York (1944 - 2019)
  • "Gloria was such a kind and humble sweet person. I will..."
    - Elodie Williams
  • "1Thess.5:8 our prayers are with you all. "
    - Annette Baker
Service Information
Hambrick Family Mortuary - Gonzalez
808 W Worthy Street
Gonzales, LA
70737
(225)-644-3302
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
First Mt. Carmel B.C.
2105 Bayou Paul Ln
Sunshine, LA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
First Mt. Carmel B.C.
2105 Bayou Paul Ln
Sunshine, LA
Obituary
Ms. Gloria Mary Patterson York peacefully transitioned to her eternal home on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge. She was a native and lifelong resident of Sunshine, LA. and a devoted member of the First Mt. Carmel B.C. of Sunshine, LA. Gloria will be lovingly remembered by her four (4) children: Marvin (wife Carolyn) York of Walker, LA., Tanya (husband Clarence) Lawerence of Geismar, LA., Andres (wife Dayatra) York and Ursula York both of Baton Rouge, LA. and a host of grandchildren, siblings, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Sylvester York Jr.; son, Sylvester York III; and parents: Richard and Octavia Patterson, along with a host of other relatives. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, December 21, 2019 for 10:00 am at First Mt. Carmel B.C. 2105 Bayou Paul Ln., Sunshine, LA. Rev. Raynell Madison, Pastor/Officiating. Visitation from 8:00 am until service time. Gloria will Await the Resurrection from: Mt. Bethel Church Cemetery in Carville, LA. Service of Compassionate Care Rendered by: Hambrick's Family Mortuary Inc. of Gonzales, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019
