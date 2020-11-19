A resident of Plaquemine, LA passed away on November 14, 2020 at the age of 70. She is survived by one son Larry "Tiny" Hines; five sisters, two brothers, one great uncle, Rev. Sanders Wilson, Jr. (Mary) and one great aunt, Ora Mae Hines. Visitation will be Friday, November 20, 2020 from 3 to 5:45 p.m. at Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA. Visitation continues on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 9 a.m. until religious service at 11 a.m. at Greater Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 23030 Talbot Drive, Plaquemine, LA. Rev. Clyde E. McNell, Sr., Pastor. Interment in Grace Memorial Park.

