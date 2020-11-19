1/1
Gloria Myles
A resident of Plaquemine, LA passed away on November 14, 2020 at the age of 70. She is survived by one son Larry "Tiny" Hines; five sisters, two brothers, one great uncle, Rev. Sanders Wilson, Jr. (Mary) and one great aunt, Ora Mae Hines. Visitation will be Friday, November 20, 2020 from 3 to 5:45 p.m. at Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA. Visitation continues on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 9 a.m. until religious service at 11 a.m. at Greater Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 23030 Talbot Drive, Plaquemine, LA. Rev. Clyde E. McNell, Sr., Pastor. Interment in Grace Memorial Park.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
03:00 - 05:45 PM
Pugh's Mortuary Llc
NOV
21
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Greater Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
NOV
21
Service
11:00 AM
Greater Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
