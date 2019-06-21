Gloria Naquin Sanford, age 66, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at The Carpenters House of St. Joseph Hospice in Baton Rouge, LA at 1:35 p.m. A resident of Gonzales, LA and native of Marrero, LA. A former employee of Turner Industries. She was an avid Coach Bear Bryant and Alabama Crimson Tide fan. She is survived by her husband, John Keith Villar; three daughters, April Castleberry and husband, Joe, Stephanie Templet, and Christiana Sanford; son, Donald Sanford Jr.; sister, Hazel Rodrigue; two brothers, Harris Naquin and Leroy Naquin; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Leonise Naquin; her first husband, Donald Sanford Sr.; and numerous sisters and brothers. Family wants to thank Brittany, Barbara, and Kendra and all the staff at The Carpenters House for the care given to Mrs. Gloria. Ascension Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 21 to June 23, 2019