Gloria Prater Vessel entered into eternal rest at her residence in Zachary, Louisiana on Sunday, October 13, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was an 80-year old native of Woodville, Mississippi. Visitation at Beech Grove B.C., 2376 Thomas Road, Baton Rouge on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Dr. Gregory V. White; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her devoted husband, Steve Vessel; children, Darlene V. Goins (Darryl), Steve Ray and Gary Vessel; Arlene V. Matthews (Mark), Alethea V. McGee (Dylan) and Cynthia Vessel-Williams (Derrick); siblings, Augustan Vessel (Van), Daisy Russ (Sinclair) and Walter Prater; 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; preceded in death by her parents; and four siblings. Arrangements by Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019