  • "My heart is with you dear cousins."
    - Dorothy Kendrick
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Beech Grove B.C.
2376 Thomas Road
Baton Rouge, LA
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Beech Grove B.C.
2376 Thomas Road
Baton Rouge, LA
Gloria Prater Vessel entered into eternal rest at her residence in Zachary, Louisiana on Sunday, October 13, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was an 80-year old native of Woodville, Mississippi. Visitation at Beech Grove B.C., 2376 Thomas Road, Baton Rouge on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Dr. Gregory V. White; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her devoted husband, Steve Vessel; children, Darlene V. Goins (Darryl), Steve Ray and Gary Vessel; Arlene V. Matthews (Mark), Alethea V. McGee (Dylan) and Cynthia Vessel-Williams (Derrick); siblings, Augustan Vessel (Van), Daisy Russ (Sinclair) and Walter Prater; 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; preceded in death by her parents; and four siblings. Arrangements by Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019
