Gloria Runnels of Norwood died at her home on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was 74 years old. Gloria is survived by her daughter, Marlene Humphries and husband, Delmar of Campti and 2 sons, Jonathan Runnels and wife, Beth of Central and Marvin Runnels and wife, April of Campti. 2 sisters, Kay Floyd Tate of Wilson and Judy Floyd Brown and husband, Leslie "Buddy" of Norwood and a beloved nephew, Leslie, whom she was a devoted caregiver to for over 32 years.14 grandchildren, Nicholas, Addyson, Jarrett, Olivia, Samantha, Dillon, Duston, Cami, Megan, Mallory, Casida, Trey, Amber and Alyssa. Great grandchildren, Caden and Barrett. Gloria is preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Marvin Runnels, grandson, Reilly Runnels, parents, Alex and Minnie Floyd, and siblings, Yancey, Cliff, Shelvie, Janice, Jerry and Virginia. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020