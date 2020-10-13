1/1
Gloria Spencer Dyer
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
"A Rose is a Rose is a Rose." Our "Rose", Gloria Spencer Dyer, departed this life to be with the Lord on October 9, 2020 at 5:38 in the evening. Gloria was born on Thursday, February 8, 1940, to the union of the late Johnnie Spencer Sr. and Mary Alma Wall Spencer. She was 80 years old, a native of New Orleans, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA. She accepted Christ as her savior as a child and was a devout Catholic worshipping for years at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Baton Rouge until her health declined. With a passion for beauty, Gloria obtained her cosmetology license the same year she graduated high school from Capital Senior High. She worked for a couple of years establishing her clientele before joining the salon team at Southern University. Gloria became an acclaimed hair stylist winning competitions throughout the United States with her focus area being hair coloring and styling. Because of her expertise, she was able to open one of the first minority owned salons in Slidell, LA. Upon marrying Dr. Joseph M. Dyer, she retired from Southern University to become a homemaker during which time she also earned her degree in Secondary Education from Southern and joined Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Later, she focused her energy on her own private hair salon and fashion boutique, Jach's. Fondly remembered for her flair for fashion and socializing, Gloria was known for her dinner parties, soirees, and other societal events. As her daughter and nieces recall, she was always impeccably dressed in vivid colors, sequins and gemstones. Others referred to her as a humanitarian. Her kindness toward others permeated everything she did. Never meeting a stranger, Gloria would often visit family and friends soliciting the support for someone she'd just met. After the passing of Dr. Dyer, she spent the majority of her time with her sister, Veronica, enjoying the little moments in life such as family dinners, grandkids, and Tyler Perry dramas. Leaving a legacy of beautiful memories to ponder, her family includes: three children, Julius Kleinpeter, Dr. Chad Dyer (Suchitra), and Jacy Dyer; three grandchildren, Spencer Kleinpeter, Santi Dyer, and Kiren Dyer; one sister, Mary Veronica Baptiste (Lloyd); three brothers, Dr. Johnnie Spencer Jr. (Vanessa), Leonard Spencer (Andrea), and Bobby Spencer; sister-in-law, Jean Dyer Patin; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie and Mary Spencer; her sister, Carol LaMotte; and husband, Dr. Joseph M. Dyer. Visitation Thursday, October 15, 2020 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge. LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 13, 2020
Rest former neighbor, Capitol High classmate, and genuine friend. My daughter (Shelia) and I send our deepest sympathy to the family of Gloria S.Dyer.
I will enjoy our memories through the years...Sincerely, Gloria McCray Woods
Shelia Dudley
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved