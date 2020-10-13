"A Rose is a Rose is a Rose." Our "Rose", Gloria Spencer Dyer, departed this life to be with the Lord on October 9, 2020 at 5:38 in the evening. Gloria was born on Thursday, February 8, 1940, to the union of the late Johnnie Spencer Sr. and Mary Alma Wall Spencer. She was 80 years old, a native of New Orleans, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA. She accepted Christ as her savior as a child and was a devout Catholic worshipping for years at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Baton Rouge until her health declined. With a passion for beauty, Gloria obtained her cosmetology license the same year she graduated high school from Capital Senior High. She worked for a couple of years establishing her clientele before joining the salon team at Southern University. Gloria became an acclaimed hair stylist winning competitions throughout the United States with her focus area being hair coloring and styling. Because of her expertise, she was able to open one of the first minority owned salons in Slidell, LA. Upon marrying Dr. Joseph M. Dyer, she retired from Southern University to become a homemaker during which time she also earned her degree in Secondary Education from Southern and joined Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Later, she focused her energy on her own private hair salon and fashion boutique, Jach's. Fondly remembered for her flair for fashion and socializing, Gloria was known for her dinner parties, soirees, and other societal events. As her daughter and nieces recall, she was always impeccably dressed in vivid colors, sequins and gemstones. Others referred to her as a humanitarian. Her kindness toward others permeated everything she did. Never meeting a stranger, Gloria would often visit family and friends soliciting the support for someone she'd just met. After the passing of Dr. Dyer, she spent the majority of her time with her sister, Veronica, enjoying the little moments in life such as family dinners, grandkids, and Tyler Perry dramas. Leaving a legacy of beautiful memories to ponder, her family includes: three children, Julius Kleinpeter, Dr. Chad Dyer (Suchitra), and Jacy Dyer; three grandchildren, Spencer Kleinpeter, Santi Dyer, and Kiren Dyer; one sister, Mary Veronica Baptiste (Lloyd); three brothers, Dr. Johnnie Spencer Jr. (Vanessa), Leonard Spencer (Andrea), and Bobby Spencer; sister-in-law, Jean Dyer Patin; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie and Mary Spencer; her sister, Carol LaMotte; and husband, Dr. Joseph M. Dyer. Visitation Thursday, October 15, 2020 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge. LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.