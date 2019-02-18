Gloria Sullivan Mercier (MiMi), a native of Baton Rouge, and a resident of Denham Springs for 43 years. She was of the Catholic Faith and a member of The Immaculate Conception Church. Gloria is survived by her two daughters, Cathy Mercier Hooge and husband Randy Hooge of Denham Springs, and Ruby Lynn Mercier of Portland, OR; her three sons, Joseph W. Mercier, Jr. of Tulsa, OK, David C. Mercier of Watson, LA, and Billy Mercier and wife Sharon of Baton Rouge, LA. She is also survived by her sister, Faye Putney of Reno, NV; 16 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Joseph W. Mercier, Sr.; her grandson, Philip R. Hooge, Jr.; her parents, W. J. Sullivan and Nelva Sullivan Ortis; and her brother, Hamilton Sullivan. Visitation will be at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 9:00 am until a memorial service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. The family of Gloria wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Red and nurses Bonnie, Glenda, and Sue for their wonderful care. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary