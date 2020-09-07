Gloria "Jackie" Varnado, age 87, passed away on September 6, 2020. She was born October 15,1932 in Baton Rouge, LA to Irma and Louis Cowart. She graduated from Istrouma High School in 1950. In 1951 she married the love of her life, Leonard Varnado. She resided in Denham Springs for 63 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Denham Springs. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. Jackie loved music. Whether it was playing hymns on the piano or singing harmony to her favorite gospel songs, she always had a song in her heart. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Thursday, September 10, from 12 p.m. until service a 2 p.m., officiated by Dr. Leo Miller. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Her 8 grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Jackie is survived by her 2 sons and their wives, Kenneth Varnado (Janet) and Richard Varnado (Jean); daughter and son-in-law, Susan Scardina (Bryan) and son-in-law, Arnett Stratton; grandchildren, Scott Varnado, Kyle Varnado, Mathew Varnado (Christine), Joshua Varnado, Riley Varnado (Shelley), Maverick LeBlanc, Benjamin LeBlanc (Kadi), Tyler Scardina (Krysti), and Rachel Scardina; great-grandchildren, Lawson, Liam, Lincoln Varnado, Caleb LeBlanc, and Grayson Scardina; many nieces and nephews, all of which she loved deeply. She was preceded in death by husband, Leonard Varnado; daughter, Rhonda Stratton; sister, June Hicks; brother, Raymond Cowart; and parents, Irma and Louis Cowart. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.