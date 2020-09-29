1/1
Gloria Vicknair Hebert
1930 - 2020
Gloria Vicknair Hebert, a native and resident of Plaquemine, was born on October 14, 1930 and passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice at the age of 89. She was a bindery operator at Vicknair Printing for many years. Visitation will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine on Thursday, October 1 from 8:30 am until 10:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 11 am. She will be laid to rest at Grace Memorial Park. She leaves behind her sons, Dennis Hebert and wife Rose, James C. Hebert, Jr.; daughters, Suzanne Schultz and husband Gary, Linda and Glenda Hebert; grandchildren, Victor Hebert and wife Destiny, Chloe Hebert and Gracie Hebert; brother V.J. Vicknair and wife Carolyn; godchildren, Denny Marino and Wanda White and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Vives and ReElla Brown Vicknair; husband, James C. "Jimmy" Hebert; son, Bryan "Moon Cricket" Hebert; sisters and brothers-in-law, Nera and AJ Rodriguez and Mary Helen and Charles Quatrevingt; infant granddaughters, Brinelle and Gabrielle Hebert. Pallbearers will be Victor Hebert, Jason Marino, Randy Rodriguez, Michael Rodriguez, Stephen Vicknair, and Henry Berthelot. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Marino, Hayden Marino, Tommy Rodriguez and Gary Schultz. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital in memory of Scott Marino – Acct #10000042 or St. John Catholic School. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
September 29, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
