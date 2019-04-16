Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Ward Griffin. View Sign

Mrs. Gloria Ward Griffin, age 84 of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Summerfield Assisted Living Center in Hammond, Louisiana. She was born on Tuesday, October 30, 1934, in Brookhaven, Mississippi, the daughter of the late Howard H. and Gladys Arrington Ward. Mrs. Glo was a retired teacher and pastor's wife. She and Bro. Ed spent over 55 years in the ministry having served at St. Stephens Baptist Church, St. Stephens, AL; Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Brookhaven, MS; Roseland Park Baptist Church, Picayune, MS; Calvary Baptist Church, Bogalusa, LA; Woodland Park Baptist Church, Hammond, LA; First Baptist Church, Ridgeland, MS; Clifton Baptist Church, Franklinton, LA; Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Independence, LA; and Interims @ New Zion Baptist Church, Covington, LA; New Beulah Baptist Church, Albany, LA; Colyell Baptist Church, Livingston, LA. Gloria is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Beth and Jimmy Stire, daughter, Lisa Griffin, son & daughter-in-law, Greg L. and Susan A. Griffin, grandson, Bradley Stire and his fiancé Brittany, grandson, Lance Traylor and his wife Brandi, and her great-granddaughter, Lani Traylor. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Rev. Ed Griffin, sister, Barbara Jane Powell, and her brother, Howard Arrington "Bud" Ward. Family and friends will be received at Woodland Park Baptist Church, 1909 J W Davis Dr. Hammond, Louisiana 70403, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. Services will be held at Woodland Park Baptist Church, on Wednesday, at 11:00 am, with Rev Greg Griffin officiating. Interment will follow at New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Covington, Louisiana. The family would like to thank the care givers at Summerfield Assisted Living, the staff of Modern Hospice and their dear family friend, Sylvia Brown. Contributions may be made to the Woodland Park Baptist Church or Richard Murphy Hospice House, 16013 Halbert Ln, Hammond, LA 70403.

