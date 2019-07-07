Gloria Weaver Roberts, a native of New Orleans and a resident of Convent. She passed away peacefully at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge at 5:16 a.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2019. She was 93. Visiting at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Highway 44, Convent, Monday, July 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. conducted by the Rev. Vincent Dufrense and Deacon Alfred Adams. Entombment in St. Michael's Mausoleum. Survived by her daughter: Alanna (Ram) Lal. Sons: Cedric and Clifford Roberts Jr. Her brother: Gilbert (Margie) Weaver. Her grandchildren: Cedric, (Kaitlyn) Roberts, II, Daniel Roberts, Noel (Marcus) Brown, Christopher (Amy) Lal and Keith (Corinna) Lal. Her great-grandchildren: Madleine, Audrey and Miles Lal. Also numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents: William Weaver and Edna Weber Weaver. Her husband: Clifford Roberts, Sr. Her father and mother in-law: Louis and Louise Roberts. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 7 to July 8, 2019