Gloria Wiltz Crump, a native of New Orleans and resident of Baton Rouge passed away Wednesday March 06, 2019 at Lane Memorial Hospital at the age of 71. Visiting Friday March 15, 2019 2:00pm until 6:00pm at A Wesley Funeral Home, 10810 Ventress Dr, Maringouin, La. Religious Service Saturday March 16, 2019 at 10:00am Mt Gideon Baptist Church, 77700 West Oak Lane, Maringouin, La. Interment in St Joseph Catholic Cemetery. She is survived by her husband Matthew McDonald Crump; Three daughters Winnera (Jeffery) Holiday, Quintasha Crump, and Zontrea Crump; Son Matthew Crump Jr.; Two sisters Patrice Jackson and Monica Wiltz; Four brothers Brian, Travis, Noah, and Glynn Wiltz; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, numerous other loving relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019