Gloriadean H. Smith, beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother departed this life on August 4, 2020. An 87-year-old native of Baton Rouge, who gave of herself willingly, whether it pertained to family, church, work, community, or her country. She received numerous awards and honors for her years of service in the Senior Companion Program of the Elderly Services for OLOL Regional Medical Center. For over twenty years, she worked as an EBRP Clerk of Court, Election Commissioner. She also served in the Women's Army Corps. Walk through visitation (Mask Required) is Saturday, August 15, from 10 am -11 am, 1151 Louisiana Ave, Port Allen, LA. A private religious service begins at 11am; officiated by her son, Minister Renard A. Smith. Interment is scheduled for 10am, Monday, August 17, at Louisiana National Cemetery; officiated by Pastor Ken Ellis. She leaves to cherish her memory one son, Renard A. Smith (Marita); eight grandchildren, Christopher Smith (Sherry), Alicia George (Michael), Marcus Beauchamp (Sandrekia), Amanda Lodge (Aaron), Brandon R. Smith, (Cari), Joshua R. Smith (Ashley), Stephanie Smith, and Steven Smith; six great-grandchildren, Christopher Smith, Jr., Layah Smith, Alyson Beauchamp, Allonie Lodge, Brandon D.R. Smith, and Kade Smith; one brother, Alvia L. Howard and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Gloriadean was preceded in death by her parents, George W. and Anna J. Howard; son, Randal Smith (Barbara); nine siblings, Tina Howard, Cara Howard, George W. Howard, Jr., Monica Morrison, Floydzelle Trent, Harold Howard, Floyd Howard, Greta H. Amacker and Sonoma H. Pittman; former spouse Theodore R. Smith, Jr. Please view and sign the guestbook online at www.pfsneworleans.com.
