Glory (Lisa) Scott-Milligan was born 1/17/69 to the late Harry & Ethel Mae Scott,She was called home on 4/10/20 She leaves to cherish her memories to her husband Cedric Milligan, 8 kids 11grandkids 2sisters 1brother 4aunts 1uncle, Viewing will be at Temple of Greater Healing 11022 Gibbens Rd. 70811 9am-10am.

