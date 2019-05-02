Glory Tucker

Service Information
MJR Friendly Services Funeral
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA
70726
(225)-665-8002
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mount Everett AME Church
4289 Hwy. 37
Greensburg, LA
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Everett AME Church
4289 Hwy. 37
Greensburg, LA
Obituary
Glory Tucker, age 73, a resident of Baton Rouge, departed this life, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at The Crossing @ Clarity Hospice, Baton Rouge. Visitation at Mount Everett AME Church, 4289 Hwy. 37, Greensburg from 9 am Saturday, May 4th until religious service at 11 am. Rev. Troy Grimes, officiating. Interment in the church cemetery. Survived by two daughters, Cynthia Tucker and Yolanda Powell, and a son, James M. Tucker Jr., all of Baton Rouge; five grandchildren, Dondrell Tucker, Montrell Tucker, Marcus D. Powell, Nancy C. Powell and Amber Powell; and other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019
