Known as "Missy" to family and friends, she passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020 at her residence. She was born on June 22, 1941. A native of Baton Rouge, she was 78. A private family service will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park, conducted by the Rev. Brady Whitton followed by interment which will also in Greenoaks Memorial Park. She is proceeded in death by her parents, Valdemar Westh, a native of Bornholm Denmark, and Wilhelmina Smith Westh of Stephenson, Mississippi; and her sister, Magda Mae Westh Bowman of Freeport, Florida. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Dr. James Alexander Poche´ Jr., four children and their spouses, James Alexander Poche´ III and his wife, Shannon Louise Cook Poche´, Mollie Mae Poche´ Hill and her husband, John Hill III, Jeffrey Valdemar Poche´ Sr., and his wife Patricia "Tricia" Louise Hebert Poche´, Glynes Kay Poche´ Hyde and her husband, Jeffrey Dean Hyde. Twelve grandchildren, Hanley Westh Poche´ Bourgeois and her husband, James Carson Bourgeois, of Shreveport, Allison Claire Poche´, James Alexander Poche´ IV, Glynes Elizabeth Hill, Meredith Kate Hill, Jeffrey Valdemar Poche´ Jr. , Frank Pierce Poche´, Samantha Louise Poche´, Mollie Mae Hyde, Analise Kay Hyde, Evan Jeffrey Hyde, and Eric Westh Hyde all of Baton Rouge. Brother-in law, George William "Bill" Poche´ and a dear sister-in-law, Charlotte Ann Poche´ Pierce. Pallbearers will be: James Alexander Poche´ III, Jeffrey Valdemar Poche´ Sr, John Hill III, Jeffrey Dean Hyde, Jeffrey Valdemar Poche´ Jr., Frank Pierce Poche´ and James Alexander Poche´ IV. Honorary Pallbearers will be Evan Jeffrey Hyde and Eric Westh Hyde. She attended Fairfields Grammar School and is a graduate of her beloved Baton Rouge High School where she was President of the Boosters. She attended Pelican Girls State. She graduated from Louisiana State University with a Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology working at Charity Hospital in New Orleans. She was a lifetime member of First United Methodist Church of Baton Rouge. She was a Golden Circle member of Delta Delta Delta Sorioity, a member of The Junior League of Baton Rouge, Morning Callers, Syndicate Club, La Fiesta Dance Club, Psi Psi Psi International Mothers' sorority, Sigma Chapter and The Charity Ball Association. Missy loved life and loved people. She was a loving wife and mother and nothing made her happier than being with her family. She will be dearly missed by all who know and love her. The family would like to thank the staff of The Pearl at Jamestown for their loving care as well as Pinnacle Hospice of Baton Rouge for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, www.cff.org, First United Methodist Church of Baton Rouge or The Lewy Body Society, www.lewybody.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020.