From a brokenhearted boy to a bighearted man, Glynn defied the odds from the moment he arrived in this world. A gentle giant, a humble bear; you knew were loved when you were loved by him. Glynn loved being a Diesel Mechanic, food, and his family. Glynn was preceded in death by: his mother Hazel A. Draughter; and his father Glynn Draughter, Sr.. Glynn leaves behind in peace his: wife Cassandra; daughter Deja; son David; two grandchildren; step-mother Consuela Jacobs; four brothers - Wayne (Dorothy), Germaine (Tina), Dezmon (Alicia), and Byron; three sisters - Arachna (Victor), Glynnitra (Tarique), and Chaketta; and a multitude of nephews, nieces, family and friends. A visitation will be held at Hickory Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 10115 Gonzales Rd. in St. Francisville, on Friday, September 11, beginning at 9:00 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am, with a private family burial to follow. As a result of present circumstances, guests are asked to wear a mask and follow all social distancing guidelines. Services have been entrusted to Church Funeral Services and Crematory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store