1/1
Glynn Draughter Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
From a brokenhearted boy to a bighearted man, Glynn defied the odds from the moment he arrived in this world. A gentle giant, a humble bear; you knew were loved when you were loved by him. Glynn loved being a Diesel Mechanic, food, and his family. Glynn was preceded in death by: his mother Hazel A. Draughter; and his father Glynn Draughter, Sr.. Glynn leaves behind in peace his: wife Cassandra; daughter Deja; son David; two grandchildren; step-mother Consuela Jacobs; four brothers - Wayne (Dorothy), Germaine (Tina), Dezmon (Alicia), and Byron; three sisters - Arachna (Victor), Glynnitra (Tarique), and Chaketta; and a multitude of nephews, nieces, family and friends. A visitation will be held at Hickory Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 10115 Gonzales Rd. in St. Francisville, on Friday, September 11, beginning at 9:00 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am, with a private family burial to follow. As a result of present circumstances, guests are asked to wear a mask and follow all social distancing guidelines. Services have been entrusted to Church Funeral Services and Crematory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Hickory Grove Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hickory Grove Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
5535 Superior Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 293-4174
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Mr. Glynn will be missed. Praying for you all. The Lucas family
Angeler Lucas
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved