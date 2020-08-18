1/1
Glynn J. Fontenot
1941 - 2020
Glynn J. Fontenot of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the age of 79. Born March 20, 1941 in Ville Platte, Louisiana, he was the son of Eumeze and Vivian Soileau Fontenot. Survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Patsy David. Loving father to daughter Roxanne Fontenot Brown, son-in-law Robert Brown, son David Fontenot, daughter Elizabeth Fontenot, proud grandfather to granddaughter Brett Brown Kyle, grandson-in-law Ryan Kyle, grandson Jarrod Brown, and beaming great grandfather to great grandson Rory Kyle and great granddaughter Blake Kyle, all of Baton Rouge. Glynn was a retired Pressman from Louisiana State University and retired Graphic Arts teacher from Baton Rouge Vocational Technical School. He was a graduate of Redemptorist High School Class of 1959 and a member of the Redemptorist Hall of Fame. He was a long time active member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. Glynn loved spending time with his family friends. He enjoyed watching sports, especially LSU; working with his hands, fixing things and working on his computer. Special Thanks to the staff at St. Clare Manor, especially under these difficult times. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. "He will be with us always. Like a handprint on our Hearts." Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.rabenhorst.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Greenoaks Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

