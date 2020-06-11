Glynn Joseph Lambert
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Glynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glynn Joseph Lambert, a native and resident of St Amant, LA entered eternal rest on Monday June 1, 2020 at 7:25 PM at the age of 51. Survived by his parents Patrick and Linda Berthelot Lambert, sister Vanessa Lambert York and husband Wayne, and a brother from another mother Barry Moran. He was known as Pampie by his nephew, little buddy, and favorite person David L. Byrd. He loved his girls, Baby Girl and Little Bit as well as a host of relatives and friends. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions there will be no services. There will be a celebration of life ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are preferred; to give please visit https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/glynn-joseph-lambert Arrangements with Church Funeral Services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
5535 Superior Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 293-4174
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved