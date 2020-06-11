Glynn Joseph Lambert, a native and resident of St Amant, LA entered eternal rest on Monday June 1, 2020 at 7:25 PM at the age of 51. Survived by his parents Patrick and Linda Berthelot Lambert, sister Vanessa Lambert York and husband Wayne, and a brother from another mother Barry Moran. He was known as Pampie by his nephew, little buddy, and favorite person David L. Byrd. He loved his girls, Baby Girl and Little Bit as well as a host of relatives and friends. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions there will be no services. There will be a celebration of life ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are preferred; to give please visit https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/glynn-joseph-lambert Arrangements with Church Funeral Services.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.