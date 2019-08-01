Glynn Lanier Barnes (1957 - 2019)
Glynn Lanier Barnes, age 61 and a native of Logansport, La., and resident of Baton Rouge, La., entered into eternal rest on July 18, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM, followed by Celebration of Life Services at 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 5823 Ledbetter St., in Shreveport, La. The Rev. J. Rascoe Gant Jr., will be officiating. Interment will follow at Barnes Memorial Park Cemetery in Logansport, La. Glynn is survived by his wife, Stephanie A. Barnes of Baton Rouge, La., two children, Carlos D. Hall of Keithville, La., and Dr. Charminae Barnes of Los Angeles, Ca., his mother, Ruth M. Barnes of Logansport, La., three siblings and their spouses, Dr. Shelton W. Barnes (Janet) of New Orleans, La., Larry J. Barnes (Pam) of Shreveport, La., and Jacqueline Barnes-Gipson (James) of Logansport, La., three grandchildren, JaCarlos D. Hall, Shadarin R. Hall and Kalia B. Hall, a great-grandchild, Damian K. Hall, and a plethora of other relatives and friends.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019
