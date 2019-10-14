Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glynn Marion Montgomery. View Sign Service Information Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 (225)-775-1991 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Glynn Marion Montgomery, 76 years old, beloved uncle and brother, was called home to be with the Lord, on October 11, 2019. He was born on January 27, 1943, in Natchitoches, Louisiana, at Natchitoches Hospital to John Marion and Loraine Scott Montgomery. He worked at Earl K. Long Hospital in maintenance and ended his working years in Jackson, Louisiana, working as a locksmith for the State of Louisiana. He loved listening to his police scanner, watching birds and chipmunks in his backyard, smoking meats in his smoker, Square Dancing, and piddling around in the yard. He adored his great-nieces, Ashleigh and Meghan, but mostly, Glynn loved to talk to anyone who would listen. Glynn is survived by his sisters, Linda M. Carmena (Frank) and Jean Marcel (Jeryl); nieces, Kimberly L. Muscarello (Patrick), Summer C. Theriot (Brad), and Jessica L. Montgomery; nephew, Robert Lee Montgomery; great-nieces, Ashleigh M. Bourgeois (Trett), Meghan R. Muscarello, and Anna Claire Theriot; and one great-nephew, John Thomas Theriot. Preceded in death by his father, mother, and younger brother, Kenneth Edwin Montgomery; and long-time companion, Alice Merrill. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, LA, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Reverend Matt Hays. The graveside service with military honors will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, in Baker, Louisiana. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019

