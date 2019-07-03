Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glynn Paul Rivere. View Sign Service Information Memorial Gathering 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church White Castle , LA View Map Memorial Mass 11:00 AM Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church White Castle , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Glynn Paul Rivere passed away peacefully on June 30, 2019, after a long struggle with COPD and emphysema. He was born on February 10, 1947, in White Castle, Louisiana and was a longtime resident of Thibodaux. After graduating from White Castle High in 1966, he attended Nicholls State University and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture and a Master of Arts in Special Education. He taught at several different Vocational and Special Ed Schools, taught students with learning challenges and also was a part-time Ag teacher before retiring in 2002. He was an avid walker and loved to listen to music and dance; he also loved caring for his plants and loved helping other people with their gardens. He had several close friends in Thibodaux and was so grateful to all of them for their help over the years. A very special group of friends from Thibodaux wishes to thank him for his service and dedication to the community. He was the oldest of five children, survived by brother, Allen "Dottie" Rivere (Martha); sister, Carol Rivere; sister, Marlene Rivere Ourso (Glen); and brother, Randy Rivere (Henry Landry). He had two nephews, Scott Rivere and Brad Ourso and two nieces, Allison Mack and Valerie Ourso Robert. He had two great-nephews, Mason and Brendon Rivere, and three great-nieces, Abigail Dufrene, Eloise Ourso & Teresa Robert. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Theresa Rivere. Glynn decided a long time ago to donate his body to LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans. A memorial gathering will be held at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church in White Castle on Saturday, July 6, from 10-11am followed by a Mass at 11am. The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center, especially Dr. Patten and Dr. Soignet, the caring staff of Journey Hospice from Houma and the Assumption HCR. Rest in Peace, our Brother. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 3 to July 6, 2019

