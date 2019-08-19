The Advocate Obituaries
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
Baton Rouge, LA
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
Baton Rouge, LA
Glynn R. West


1945 - 2019
Glynn R. West Obituary
Glynn R. West passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the age of 73. Glynn served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He is survived by his sons, Troy West and his wife Christie and Kevin West and his wife J'Nelle; grandchildren, Cami, Madison, Kevin, Kolton and Blake West; great-grandchildren, Brody and Remi West; and his sister, Mona Propes. Glynn is preceded in death by his loving wife, Glenda Faye West; and his parents, Herbert and Gertrude West. Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Baton Rouge, LA on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 9:00 am until Memorial Mass at 10:30 am. Inurnment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22, 2019
