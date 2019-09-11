|
|
|
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
View Map
St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church
"You have searched me, Lord, and you know me. You know when I sit and when I rise; you perceive my thoughts from afar. You discern my going out and my lying down; you are familiar with all my ways." Psalm 139:1-3. Godfrey Joseph Waguespack, Sr. passed away peacefully on the morning of September 9, 2019 at the age of 95. He was a resident of Gonzales and a native of Burnside, Louisiana. He was the most loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend who was the epitome of unconditional love and grace. Godfrey was a man who believed deeply in Our Lord and was truly devoted to his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a World War II veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge and a Purple Heart recipient. He was a retired sugar cane, rice and soybean farmer who loved riding on his John Deere tractors and enjoyed tinkering in his workshop. Godfrey was a gifted artist and woodworker, sharing almost everything he made as gifts. Throughout the years, he was an avid LSU football and baseball fan. He and Rosie enjoyed traveling the world and attending events for their children and grandchildren. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Debbie Gautreau (Mark), Leslie Lavigne (Mark), Fran Whitaker (Terry), Butch Waguespack (Tracie), Dana McElveen (David); grandchildren, Carrie Wolfe (Chris), Christen Willis (Hal), Karly DeLucca, Kristopher Lavigne, Melissa Williams, Adrienne White (David), Taylor Roth (Matt), Adam Waguespack, Austen Waguespack (Jaymie), Emily Fish (Andrew), Graham Yeatman (Mallory), Corey McElveen (Victoria), and Christian McElveen; great grandchildren, Alexis, Hunter and Parker White, Caden Williams, Brooklyn Ivey, Ethan, Owen and Anna Wolfe, Ellie and Avery Willis, Aubrey, Amelia and Adelyn Roth, Abi-Kate McElveen, Adaline Fish and Charlotte Yeatman. Godfrey is also survived by his sisters, Gertrude Magill, Bobbie Keller, Genevieve Sotile and Jackie Guillot who affectionately called him "BOY." He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years RoseLee Mitchell Waguespack; his parents, Octave and Edna Robert Waguespack; brother, Larry Waguespack; sister, Myrtle Waguespack and son-in-law Gene Yeatman, Jr. Visitation will be held at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church in Gonzales, LA on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Fr. Eric Gyan. Burial will follow at Oak Lane Memorial Park in Prairieville, LA with full Military Honors. Pallbearers will be Kristopher Lavigne, Austen Waguespack, Graham Yeatman, Todd Poche, Corey McElveen and Christian McElveen. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Gautreau, Mark Lavigne, Terry Whitaker, David McElveen and Adam Waguespack. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to his caregivers, Edana Sparacino, Olga Thornton, Linda Rouyea, Margie Pourciau, Tammy Hebert, Billie Deshautelles, Home Instead caregivers, Sandra Dorsey and Barbara Collins, Dr. Landon Roussel, Feliciana Home Health, Amedisys Hospice and the many former caregivers for their unselfish love and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The St. Theresa of Avila Food Pantry or the . To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com . Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales, LA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|