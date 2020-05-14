Goldie Matthews-Cummings
Goldie Matthews Cummings, age 59, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana departed this life on Friday, May 8, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family. She leaves to cherish her precious loving memories: 2 daughters, Chasity S.M. Lovely and Cierra G.S. Vernell; 1 son, Marvin Vernell, Sr.; 1 step- son, Jerome Vernell; 4 grandchildren, Chazlynn Vessel, Malik Clark, Marvin Vernell, Jr., and Madisyn Vernell; 5 sisters, 2 brothers; 4 godchildren. Public Viewing (walk through), Saturday, May 16, 2020, 10 a.m. (MASK REQUIRED), St. Luke Baptist Church, 240 W. Van Buren St., B.R., LA 70802 until private family service at 11 a.m., Rev. Guss Washington, officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Charles Mackey Scotlandville Funeral Services, Inc., 1576 Robin Street, B.R., LA 70807.

Published in The Advocate from May 14 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Luke Baptist Church
Service
St. Luke Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
