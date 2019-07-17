Goldman Joseph Fontenot was born in Opelousas, LA on March 16, 1926 to Helena and Charles Fontenot. He passed away in his home on July 10, 2019 with his wife and daughter by his side. As a young boy Goldman was always seeking adventure. He and his brothers J.C. and Raymond would ride their Shetland pony as often as they could through the streets and country side of Opelousas with his best friend Ike Chachere close by. He became one of the first and youngest paperboys for the Daily World beginning when he was almost 10 years old he delivered papers throughout St. Landry Parish. During his teen years he developed a love for motorcycles and never missed a chance to saddle up. Only this time it was a steel pony. One day he walked into the Palace Café in Opelousas and there he met his beautiful bride Wienola Kidder. As he always told us the story, she saw me walk in and that was it. She asked my cousin who the cute blue-eyed boy with the blonde wavy hair was and the rest was history. They married in 1945 and became dancing partners for a life together that lasted almost 75 years. Upon their son Randy's graduation from Eunice High School he moved his family to Baton Rouge. There he continued his career in the Auto Industry working for Richards Ford, McPete Chevrolet and Retired from Gerry Lane. During the early 70's he became and EBR Sheriff's Deputy working with the Sheriff's Posse and later served as Captain until they disbanded in the late 80's. He was very proud of the time he served with the Posse. Being called to find someone lost in the woods or patrolling and keeping order at events were very important to him. Goldman was mason and belonged to Milford Lodge. He remained a member until his passing. What Goldman loved the most about these organizations was the fellowship he had with other members. As well as staying in touch with all the members of his hunting camp. He was a man who never forgot a face and could recall countless stories that he loved to share with family and friends. Being from the Heart of Sportsman's Paradise, he enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, and horseback riding. Just joie de vive. Goldman is preceded in death by his son, Randy Fontenot; his brothers, J.C., Raymond, and Donald Fontenot; and his sister, Betty Jo Marks. He is survived by his loving wife of 74 ½ years, Wienola "Kitty" Fontenot; his daughter, Gwen Ragusa; his granddaughter, Bethany Fontenot; his grandson, Trevor Ragusa; his great-grandson, Stetson Owen; his daughter-in-law, Jennifer Aufill Fontenot; and his sister, Norma Lee Fontenot. The family would like to thank all of their friends and family for the loving support and help that they've given during this time. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 12:00 pm until funeral services at 2:00 pm. Burial to follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 17 to July 20, 2019