Gordon Owen O'Dell "TENNESEE" born in Mobile, AL on Sept. 15th, 1953, entered into eternal rest on March 25th, 2019. He was 65 years old. He was preceded in death by his Father and Mother, Jesse & Thelma O'Dell, sister Dora Hale & brother Karl O'Dell. He is survived by 2 brothers, David and Pete O'Dell.4 sisters, Judi Gibson, Karen Golemon, DeDe O'Dell and Robin Alford. Several nieces, nephews, and friends. He also leaves behind his canine companion, "Put-Put". Tennesee worked over 30 years in the used car industry in Louisiana, he will be missed. Services will be held at Pine Springs Baptist Church, 7201 2 Mile Rd, Irvington, AL 36544.on Saturday, April 6th at 2 pm. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019

