Gordon Burgess passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019 while being comforted by his wife of 65 years and his brother. During a life that began in Fouke, Arkansas on July 16, 1934, Mr. Burgess was a consummate provider. He provided by first being employed for the Kansas City Southern Railroad and later in the oilfield where he worked his way to owning Louisiana Casing Crew in Harvey. All of the influences, talents, and work experience culminated when he was elected Parish President of Tangipahoa parish were he provided, along with the hard work of a great number of people, a place many are very proud to call home. He was a member and deacon of First Baptist Church of Independence and a U. S. Army Veteran. A loving husband, dad, uncle, brother and friend, Mr. Burgess always died to self in order to serve others. He was a member and deacon of First Baptist Church of Independence. He was preceded in death by his father A.J. Burgess and his mother Estelle Duke Burgess. He is survived by his wife Margaret, their son Wade (wife Amy and son Alex), brother Paul (daughter Angela, sons Duke and Steve), sister Linda (husband Galen and daughters Kelli, Kristi, Regina, and Emily) nieces, nephews and a host of grand nieces and nephews. Mr. Burgess will lay in state at the Tangipahoa Parish Council Chambers, 206 E. Mulberry St., Amite, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday. Visitation will be at House on the Rock Church, 727 W. Oak St., Amite, from 9 a.m. until religious services at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019. Interment Amite Memorial Gardens, Amite. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 11 to July 15, 2019