Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687

Gordon C. Ogden, Jr., age 83, passed away on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. He was and now is eternally devoted to Jesus Christ. As a devoted Christian, Holy Week was a beautiful time to be called to heaven. Gordon was born May 10, 1936 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to the late Gordon C. Ogden Sr. and Margaret Randolph Ogden Faulk of Colfax, Louisiana. He was preceded in death by his wives: Sherry Ferrell Bernhard, Pat Wray and his brother Guy Powers Ogden (Weezie). Gordon is survived by his first wife, Genie Hanlon Ogden, and his nine children Gordon C. Ogden, III (Paula), Newt Ogden (Jill), Cathy Edmonds, Scott Ogden (Kathy), Lauren Ogden Hindelang (Phil), Shelley Landry, Todd Ogden, Candi Ferachi (Paul), and Toby Ogden; his 26 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; his brother John Randolph Ogden (Ann) and Gilbert Faulk (Charlotte), and many nieces and nephews. Gordon attended Baton High School and graduated from Darlington High School in Rome, Georgia. He received a Bachelor's of Science from LSU. He was also an active member and officer of Kappa Alpha Fraternity and a member of the ROTC. Gordon lived his life committed to the Lord and focused his attentions to helping others. He gained a Masters of Divinity. Gordon was well known and respected in the theatre industry and instrumental in the growth of Ogden-Perry theatres, creating fifty screens in four states. He produced and co-produced several movies including The Player. As a life-long member of the Baton Rouge community, he participated in many charitable and civic groups and organizations including: Lion's Club, Roundtable, and Bocage Racquet Club. He was also well known for many of his eclectic ventures such as owner of the popular 1960's hangout Thunderbird Beach, and flooding of Memorial Stadium to hold a water ski extravaganza , which was featured on ABC's Wild World of Sports in 1970. In light of the global health pandemic, we are unable to gather as one to celebrate Gordon's life. We encourage everyone to sign the online guestbook and share stories, pictures, and memories of Gordon which there should be many as he was a most unique character with quite a colorful life. We look forward to the sharing of many stories and hope that this may help bind community, family and friends together in reminiscing and honoring a good man.  In light of the global health pandemic, we are unable to gather as one to celebrate Gordon's life. We encourage everyone to sign the online guestbook and share stories, pictures, and memories of Gordon which there should be many as he was a most unique character with quite a colorful life. We look forward to the sharing of many stories and hope that this may help bind community, family and friends together in reminiscing and honoring a good man. 