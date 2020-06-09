Gordon D. Robertson, 87, passed away on June 6, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was preceded in death by his parents, George P. Robertson and Beulah Rendall Robertson; and his son, Doug Robertson. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Betty Greenwood Robertson; nephew, Bryan Greenwood (Evelyn); great nephews, Elliott Greenwood, Joe Greenwood, nephew, Eric Greenwood (Lisa); great nephews, Everett Greenwood and Sam Greenwood; great niece, Amelie Greenwood. Gordon was born in New Orleans and was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, graduating from Catholic High and later graduating from LSU in 1958. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, receiving the National Defense Service Medal and the China Service Medal. He was in the administration at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge as well as a retiree from state government service. He was a volunteer at Sacred Heart School in Baton Rouge, CYO Sports, coached youth sports and refereed high school football. He served as a director for a local worker's compensation insurance company and served for 10 years on the Mental Health Association for Greater Baton Rouge board. Gordon will always be known as a loving husband, father and friend. Doug, his son, was the light of his life. He often reminisced about all of the sports, fishing trips and general antics that he and Doug enjoyed. He also adored his great nephews and great niece and enjoyed his friends at St. Aloysius Church. He was an avid walker, biker, fisherman, and outdoorsman. He loved people and never met a stranger. He very much enjoyed socializing with his military friends. The family wishes to thank the nursing staff with Amedisys Hospice and the caregivers and nursing staff at The Blake at the Grove, as well as Dr. David Fontenot. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes to send donations to Catholic High School, In Memory of Gordon Robertson, Office of Advancement, 808 Hearthstone Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70806. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the parlor of Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government St., Baton Rouge, and a funeral mass on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2025 Stuart Ave., Baton Rouge. A graveside service will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

