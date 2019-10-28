Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon Edward "Rock" Naquin. View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 13250 Highway 431 Saint Amant , LA 70774 (225)-644-9683 Memorial Mass 10:00 AM Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church 1344 Marquette Street Baton Rouge , LA View Map Visitation Following Services in the church hall across the street Send Flowers Obituary

The Lord is my Shepard there is nothing I shall want" A memorial service will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 1344 Marquette Street in Baton Rouge on Thursday October 31, 2019 for Gordon Edward "Rock" Naquin. A Memorial Mass will begin at 10:00 AM, conducted by Father Jason Palermo, Pastor of St. Joseph's church in French Settlement. Visitation and reception will follow in the church hall across the street. Gordon went home to meet his Lord and Savior on October 26, 2019 at 78 years old surrounded by his loving family. Gordon retired from Dow Chemical in 1992 after 33 years of service. He started working for Dow in the polyethylene plant when he was 18 years old and eventually moved to Maintenance Tech. Following retirement, he worked for 14 year with Enpro servicing large gas turbines. Gordon was very gifted with many talents among them were mechanical and building skills. His workshop at home was his domain for his creativity. Through the course of his life he built just about everything including a 36-foot boat from scratch, street-rods, furniture, clocks, cabinets and the list could go on. If anything broke he was the one to fix it. Because of his interests he developed many wonderful and dedicated friends, those who worked with him in Maintenance Tec at Dow and his "car club buds". He and his wife Virginia enjoyed taking care of their 28-acre home in Killian along with their horses and pets. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Gordon was born in New Orleans on November 28, 1940. Survivors include his beloved wife of 61 years, Virginia Watkins Naquin, his daughter Kelli Naquin Spring and grandchildren Sadie, Garret, and Hollis Spring; his sister and brother-in-law, Suzanne and Tom Fiske; niece Kristen Fiske Landry and husband Kirk, nephew Matthew Fiske and wife Sonya and two great nieces Kate and Lindsay Landry. He was preceded in death by his son Gordon E. 