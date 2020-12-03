Gordon Ray "Bubbie" Cowart, 71, of Watson, LA, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Ochsner of Baton Rouge. Bubbie is a veteran of the U.S. Army. There was not a piece of heavy equipment that he could not operate. He also assisted his wife, Brenda, with her florist shop, Pretty-N-Pink. He loved to spend time with his family. He loved to go fishing every chance he got. Now his fishing holes will never be known. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. He will be missed by all his family and friends. He is survived by his son, Scotty Cowart; his daughter, Mandy Erwin; grandchildren, Preston and Reagan Erwin, Nicholas and Michael Cowart; mother, Juanita Thames Cowart; sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Jesse Gurney; as well as nieces, nephews, and other family members. He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Rhodes Cowart; father, Lucius Cowart. A graveside service will be held for Bubbie and Brenda, Sunday, December 6, at Live Oak United Methodist Cemetery, Watson at 1 p.m. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.