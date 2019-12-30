Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon Wiley Lear. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Visitation 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Galilee Baptist Church 11050 Greenwell Springs- Port Hudson Road Zachary , LA View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Galilee Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Gordon Wiley Lear, a native of Baton Rouge and a resident of Central, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the age of 83. He was a retired ironworker with Local 623, a member of the American Legion Post #38, was a veteran of the United States Navy. Visitation will be at Galilee Baptist Church, 11050 Greenwell Springs- Port Hudson Road, Zachary, LA 70791, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from 11:00 am until funeral service at 2:00pm, conducted by Rev. Kevin Dixon and Rev. Andrew Williams. Burial will be in the church cemetery. He is survived by 2 daughters and sons-in-law: Debra and Danny Dover and Annette and Jeff McGraw; and a son and daughter-in-law, Wiley and Sherry Lear. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Carey and Lance Dover, Jeremy and Jason Ballard, Ashleigh Jenkins, Cristie Sanchez, and Cody and Katy McGraw; as well as 14 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbare Sue Partin Lear; a son, Gordon Aaron Lear; parents, Ernest E. and Bessie Simpson Lear; a brother, Judge Elmo E. Lear; and 3 sisters: Cleo L. Roubique, Ruth L. Morales, and Melba Gay Lear. Serving as Pallbearers will be: Jeremy Ballard, Jason Ballard, Jacob Stevens, Cody McGraw, Daniel Sanchez, Dan Jenkins, and Bryce Buhler. Honorary Pallbearers will be Wiley Lear, Jeff McGraw, Danny Dover, Donald Roubique, Ray Cloud, and Sammie Henson. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Gordon's memory to either the Gideon's Association or to . Special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Pinnacle Home Health and Hospice. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019

