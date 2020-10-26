1/1
Grace Ann Canizaro Ourso
Grace Ann Canizaro Ourso passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was a 93 year old native of White Castle. Grace is survived by two sons, Glen J. Ourso (Marlene) and Danny J. Ourso; sister, Gertrude Ramirez; two grandchildren, Brad J. Ourso (Erin) and Valerie Ourso Robert (Ryan); and four great grandchildren, Eloise, Jude, Teresa, and Audrey. Grace was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Jesse "Joe" Ourso; infant daughter, Ann Ourso; parents, Mary Campesi Canizaro and Joseph Canizaro; and a brother, Leonard Canizaro. Grace worked as a hairdresser for over 50 years, was an accomplished artist, and loved to travel. Pallbearers will be Brad Ourso, Ryan Robert, Ted Eskine, Brian Eskine, Steven Eskine, and Perry Francise. Due to Covid-19, only a Christian Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church in White Castle at 10:30am with entombment to follow at the White Castle mausoleum. Please wear masks and follow social distancing rules. Special thanks to the owners of Fidelis Care V Home, especially the staff and also to Bridgeway Hospice for the excellent care given to her. Rest in peace, Nana.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
134 Houmas Street
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
2254738122
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
