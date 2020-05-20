Grace Ann Lirette Ganel
Grace Ann Lirette Ganel, 91, a native and resident of Donaldsonville, LA, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Monday, May 18, 2020. Grace is survived by her three children, Cheryl Delette, Stephen Ganel (Wendy) and David Ganel (Sandra); five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and two nephews, Scottie and Ricky Ganel. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Ganel; infant son, Mark Ganel; parents, William and Maude Lirette; one sister and brother-in-law, Lois and Prosper "Pete" Ganel; one son-in-law, Randy Delette and one grandson-in-law, Dayne Campo. Due to current circumstances services for Grace will be held privately. To offer condolences to the family please visit www.oursofh.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
May 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
