Grace Bourque Anselmo, a native of Gonzales, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on May 9, 2019 at the age of 99. She was a retired owner of Tony's Donut Shop and also retired after 25 years of service at H&R Block. Grace volunteered as a Pink Lady at Baton Rouge General Hospital. She is survived by her children, Janet W. Taylor and husband Wally of Baton Rouge, LA, Debby Anselmo of Prairieville, LA, Lynn A. Anselmo and wife Lynn Little of Prairieville, LA, Grandchildren, Brent Boudreaux, Stacie Anselmo James, Susan Jones, Neal Walsh, Amanda Anselmo, Toni Lynn Gates, and Sammy Anselmo, and 10 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Anselmo, parents, Vivian and Juliet Arceneaux Bourque, son, Greg S. Anselmo, granddaughter, Kathryn Walsh, sister, Lois Bourque, brothers, Calvey and Norman Bourque. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Visitation at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 5PM until 9PM and resuming on Wednesday morning from 8AM until 9:30AM. A Funeral Service will be held at 9:30AM in the chapel. Burial to follow at St. George Catholic Church Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 11 to May 14, 2019