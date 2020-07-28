Grace Cecile Barrois Dixon, 98, died on July 28, 2020, at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge, LA, following a stroke. She has lived in Baton Rouge for nearly 60 years and was a native of Plaquemines Parish, LA. She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Joseph Dixon and her mother Euphrasie Becnel Barrois, and father, Hypolite Barrois. Grace Dixon graduated in 1941 from Louisiana State Normal College (now known as Northwestern University) in Natchitoches, LA. She lived throughout the New Orleans community after graduation and taught at West Jefferson High School; ran a floral shop; and worked in Washington DC briefly during World War II. She is survived by her four children and their families, Dara Wier (Amherst, MA); Peter Dixon (Austin, Texas); Stephen Dixon (Baton Rouge, LA); and Mary Dixon (Valley Cottage, NY). Granchildren include Miles, Hannah, Dave, Nicholas, Guy, and Emily; and great grandchild Ella. There will be a private mass and burial at St. George Roman Catholic Church in Baton Rouge. The family will always be grateful to her caretakers for their amazing care and kindness, Sibyl Holliday, Brittney Lanieux and the team at Sunrise Siegen in Baton Rouge. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to: LSU Hilltop Arboretum or to the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. There will be a funeral mass at St. George on Thursday, July 30 at 11am followed by a burial at St. George Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store