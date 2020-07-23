Grace Green Roberts, a native of Walnut Grove, MS and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA since 1952, passed away on July 21, 2020 at the age of 94. Grace received an Associate's Degree in Business from East Central Junior College in Mississippi. She married Johnny B. Roberts of Louisville, MS in 1947 and they bought their first home in Baton Rouge in 1953. The same year, she became a member of Florida Boulevard Baptist Church (currently Renew Church). For 57 years, she enjoyed teaching Sunday school. She worked for Florida Boulevard Baptist Church as secretary and bookkeeper for 26 years. She enjoyed growing and preserving vegetables, and cultivating flowers that could be cut to bring indoors. Even after she became a widow in 2007, she enjoyed cooking and experimenting with new dishes. She was also skilled in fine thread crocheting. She is survived by daughter, Joann Roberts Stacy and husband Robert Stacy of Longmont, Colorado, and son, Barry Lee Roberts of Liberty, MS; grandson, Brian Stacy and wife Sarah Marie Stacy of Round Lake, Illinois; and great-grandchildren, Megan, Emily and William Stacy of Round Lake, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny B. Roberts; parents, J.B. and Nina Green; brothers, Nolen, Colen, Malcolm and Edward Green; sisters, Laura Clark and Yvonne Gunn. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 12:00 noon at Rabenhorst East. The service will be officiated by Rev. Jerry L. Clark of Canton, MS and Rev. Joey Beeson of Denham Springs, LA. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Frank Perry, Damian Agosta, Donald O'Rourke, Faye Wesley, Bennie Green, Barry Roberts, Bob Stacy. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tommy Jones, Brian Stacy, and Fred Roberts. For several years, Grace received the assistance, companionship and affection of caregivers who made it possible for her to remain in her own home. Deepest thanks to Jeanette, Faye, Annette, Kathee, Harriet, Becky and employees from Home Instead for all the love and hard work. In the last few months, the support of the Heart of Hospice staff brought comfort, peace of mind, and great medical care to Grace's home. Special thanks to Nurse Katie. Memorial contributions may be sent in Grace's honor to The Beach Club (a children's outreach program) at Renew Church c/o Pat Humphries, 10915 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70815.

