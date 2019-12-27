Grace H. Vasseur, a native of Morgan City and resident of Gonzales, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She passed away peacefully at her home at the age of 73. Grace was a loving and kind wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling, Shopping, and working in her yard. Grace was a very successful business entrepreneur in Ascension Parish, being the former owner of Grace's Lounge. She is survived by her husband, Earl J. Vasseur; daughter, Lisa K. Vasseur; grandson, Trey D. LeBlanc; great grandchild and namesake, Paislee Grace LeBlanc, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members. Grace is preceded in death by her parents Florence v. Henry and Francis J. Henry; siblings, Emma Lou Villar, Janell Todd, Jerry Henry, and Sidney Henry. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant, LA from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com . Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019