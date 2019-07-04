Celebration of Life Services for Grace Jones will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Winnfield Funeral Home with interment to follow in Winnfield Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. until hour of services. Premier Services have been entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home. Grace Jones was born on March 22, 1937 in Clinton, Louisiana to the union of Felix and Laura Davis. Grace left her earthly home on June 26, 2019 at the age of 82. In her early years, she was employed with Southern University, where she retired after many years of service. At the time of her passing, she was employed with Colonial Nursing Home. She leaves to mourn her husband, Curtis Jones; son, Gary Mathews; grandson, Garrick Mathews; sisters, Ola Goff, Joyce Calvin, Yvonne McMullin, Linda Culbreath, Deseray Thomas; brother, Howard Davis; sisters-in-law, Shirley Jones, Shirley, Ruby, and Wanda Davis, brother-in-law, Mack Culbreath; aunt, Mattie Jarrell; uncle, Sam Collins; stepsons, Kurt and Anthony Jones; step-daughter, Vedette Jones, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 4 to July 6, 2019