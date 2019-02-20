Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace K. Ladd. View Sign

Grace K. Ladd died on Tuesday, February 19 at her home in Denham Springs at the age of 99. She is preceded in death by her daughter Kathryn Anne Ladd, parents Ciro and Anna Dominick Spedale, brothers Angelo, Joseph, Sam and James, sister's Josephine Beckham, Concetta and Mary Spedale, Lillian Tessitore and Sis Farris. She is survived by her sister-in-law Joyce Spedale, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Denham Springs at 10 am Friday, followed by mass at 11 am, celebrated by Father Frank Uter. Burial is at Green Oaks Cemetary. A special thanks to the "little angels "who assisted her in her life with kindness and love: Sonny and Pat Persick, Charles Spedale, Gerald Leger; caretakers Dorothy Smart, Deloise Carter and neighbor's Gerald and Linda Nolan.