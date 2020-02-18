Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 (225)-687-1850 Visitation 9:30 AM - 12:00 PM St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Brusly , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Brusly , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Grace Marie Comeaux LeBlanc at the age of 89, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 after spending a happy day with her children and grandchildren. She was born in Ponchatoula, LA and was a lifelong resident of Addis, LA. Grace was a loving, caring, gentle mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt and friend to all. She was a homemaker who always opened her home to others with love and kindness. In years past her home was a meeting spot for hot coffee and a place where neighborhood children played. She was gifted with skills as an excellent seamstress and gardener. Her beautiful flower beds brought her great happiness and she shared that beauty with others. Visitation will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly on Friday, February 21st, from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m., celebrated by Rev. Matthew Lorrain. Burial will follow in Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. Grace is survived by her children, Shirly Babineaux and husband Stonny, Linda Ocmand and husband David, L.M. Comeaux, Jr., Kevin Comeaux and wife Adele, Barbara Daigle, Nadine Deroche and husband Willis, Mitzi Heathcott and husband Doug; daughter in-law, Eileen Bravo and husband Paul; grandchildren, Matthew Babineaux and wife Alisha, Sarah Babineaux, Dallas Babineaux Sr., Mitchell Babineaux and wife Christina, Julie Castille and husband Blaine, Lesley Bourgoyne and husband Ricky, Alison Ocmand, Laura Ocmand Morales, Christina Ocmand, Jory Comeaux and wife Tiffanie, Mandy Poche' and husband Martin, Brennen Comeaux and wife Mandy, Helen Ann Guidry, Dawn Daigle, Brad Rodrigue and wife Stacey, Jessica Eschete and husband Nick, Trisha LeBlanc, Patricia Faye, Mary Rohan-Palacios, Kimonie Dearmond and husband James and Nateal LeBlanc; 41 great grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; special nieces, Nell Begnaud, Joann Coots and numerous nieces and nephews. Grace was preceded in death by her husbands, Leslie M. Comeaux Sr., Warren LeBlanc Sr.; infant son, Joseph Daniel Comeaux; parents, Paul and Eva Percle Blanchard; daughter-in-law, Joy D. Comeaux; son, Warren LeBlanc Jr.; son-in-law, Sam Daigle; sisters, Eva, Marie and Maude Blanchard, Edna Comeaux; brothers, Nick and Joe Blanchard. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Brennen Comeaux, Jory Comeaux, Mathew, Mitchell and Gavin Babineaux, Ricky Bourgoyne, Brad Rodrigue and Martin Poche'. The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Green, Dr. Norman Deumite and Dr. James Grace for all the years of compassion and care. The family would like to express thanks to her neighbors who were always there to watch over their mother. The family would like to extend special heartfelt thanks to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church home bound Eucharistic Minsters. Through each minister's caring and compassionate spirit, Grace gained much comfort and rewarding friendships. 