Grace Marie Delaune, born in Duplessis, LA and resident of St. Amant, LA, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the age of 86. Grace was a kind and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister who loved spending time with her family and friends. She and her husband traveled the US and were able to visit 48 out of the 50 states. Grace had a love for camping and reading. She enjoyed her job as a hostess at the McDonald's on Hwy 30 in Gonzales for many years. Grace is survived by her daughters, Linda Singletary (Eugene), Donna Poirrier (Terry), Mona Powers (Glen); son, Ricky Delaune (Tina); grandchildren, Gena Bourgeois (Lance), Jessica Bourgeois (Kane), Jolie Jones (Jeremy), Torey and Kaitlyn Powers; great grandchildren, Jayden Guidry, Hudson and Addyson Jones, Kayden and Amelia Bourgeois; sisters, Arlene Moran and Irma Savoy; brothers, Elson Gautreaux, Ronald Gautreaux, Stanley Gautreaux. She is preceded in death by her husband, Leon Delaune; parents, Felman and Mamie Gautreaux; brother, Carbet Gautreaux; In-laws, Louis and Edna Delaune. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 9 am until 10:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant at 11 am (Masks are required). Entombment will take place at the church mausoleum. John Schexnaydre, Brady Gautreaux, Terry Delaune, Kenny Gautreaux, Kelly Delaune, Paul Delaune will serve as pallbearers. Randy Oubre will serve as honorary pallbearer. The family would like to thank Legacy Hospice, Dr. Jacques Saunders, Grace's caregivers, Eva Guedry, Heather Murphy, Kim Main, and Heather (CNA), Elizabeth Boyd, and Monica Guedry. The family would also like to thank the Council on Aging and Latorie Caldwell. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.ourofh.com.
Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.