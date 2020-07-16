Grace Mary Vaughn Pinkins, affectionately known as "Mom", "Chine", "Sally" and "Sis. Pinkins", was born on January 18, 1932 in Venice, Louisiana to the union of Robert James Vaughn, Sr. and Olivia Powell Vaughn. She passed away quietly in her sleep on July 1, 2020 at Passages Hospice in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was united in marriage to Clayton Pinkins, Sr. for 65 years, during which they were blessed with seven children. She leaves to cherish her memories her daughter Deborah Taylor (Richard); sons Clayton Pinkins, Jr. (Ella); Elroy Pinkins (Cynthia), Michael Pinkins (Joyce), Bruce Pinkins (Jennifer), Aaron Pinkins (Phoebe) and David Pinkins (Tonia); her siblings Pearl Pansy, Robert Vaughn, Jr., Ralph Vaughn, Sr., Glagareen Turner, Kerbert Vaughn, Caffie Taylor, Dennis Vaughn, Myra Edgerson and Idell Tate; she also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Clayton Pinkins, Sr., parents Robert James Vaughn, Sr. and Olivia Powell Vaughn; siblings Gloria Pansy, Clay Vaughn, Cleveland Vaughn, Ceril Vaughn and Elliott Vaughn.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store