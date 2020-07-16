1/1
Grace Mary Vaughn Pinkins
1932 - 2020
Grace Mary Vaughn Pinkins, affectionately known as "Mom", "Chine", "Sally" and "Sis. Pinkins", was born on January 18, 1932 in Venice, Louisiana to the union of Robert James Vaughn, Sr. and Olivia Powell Vaughn. She passed away quietly in her sleep on July 1, 2020 at Passages Hospice in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was united in marriage to Clayton Pinkins, Sr. for 65 years, during which they were blessed with seven children. She leaves to cherish her memories her daughter Deborah Taylor (Richard); sons Clayton Pinkins, Jr. (Ella); Elroy Pinkins (Cynthia), Michael Pinkins (Joyce), Bruce Pinkins (Jennifer), Aaron Pinkins (Phoebe) and David Pinkins (Tonia); her siblings Pearl Pansy, Robert Vaughn, Jr., Ralph Vaughn, Sr., Glagareen Turner, Kerbert Vaughn, Caffie Taylor, Dennis Vaughn, Myra Edgerson and Idell Tate; she also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Clayton Pinkins, Sr., parents Robert James Vaughn, Sr. and Olivia Powell Vaughn; siblings Gloria Pansy, Clay Vaughn, Cleveland Vaughn, Ceril Vaughn and Elliott Vaughn.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1553 Wooddale Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
(225) 927-1640
Memories & Condolences

July 10, 2020
I am so profoundly sadden by Sister Pinkins passing. But I also rejoice of the legacy of love, faithfulness, loyalty, and hospitality she leaves behind. An example worthy of imitation. I cant wait to see the reunion of her and Brother Pinkins, my parents and our entire families together eating gumbo, potato salad, crawfish, and beer like in the old days! What a wonderful day that will be!!!
Kirk Barrow
Family
July 5, 2020
My condolences to the Pinkins family. I am saddened by the news of the passing of your mom
I remember her hospitality whenever my sister and I would come down to visit. We were so young then she always made us feel welcome especially when she made that cake with coconut icing that I liked so much. I look forward to Paradise when she will awaken and we will welcome her back healthy and young. It's only human to be sad but she is only asleep until Jehovah calls her and she answers. Love you all........Jehovah promises will come true soon. Agape
Cynthia Converse Madison
Friend
