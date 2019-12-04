Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Saia Lemoine. View Sign Service Information St Bernard Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home 701 W Virtue St Chalmette , LA 70043 (504)-279-6376 Graveside service 11:00 AM Grace Memorial Cemetery 60455 Bayou Jacob Rd Plaquemine , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Grace Saia Lemoine passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11:15 PM at the age of 91. She was the cherished wife of the late Roland Joseph Lemoine for 55 years. Grace is survived by her only daughter and son-in-law, Meredith "Dee" and John Vickers; and four sons and daughters-in-law, Preston and Melissa, Damian "Dooba" and Dorothy, Giles "Minnie" and Angie, and Aron and Ann Lemoine. Also survived by three grandchildren, John "JJ" Vickers (Mindy), and Lauren and Alayna Lemoine; great grandchildren, Jonathan, Payton and Braden Vickers who visited her almost daily! She also leaves behind many bonus grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony "Tony" and Iona Saia; her brother A.L. Saia (Lucy); a sister, Betty Saia Pecquet (Jake); and two sons, David and Phillip Lemoine. Grace was a lifelong resident of Port Allen, LA until she moved to her daughter's home in Meraux, LA three years ago. Her greatest enjoyment was going to The Palms Too Restaurant to eat thin fried catfish, where she was fondly known as "The Lady." Sincere thanks to all of the staff who made her feel special. "Thank you" isn't enough to express the deepest appreciation to her sitters and friends Pat and Annette, who she affectionately called the "maid and nurse." They gave her great comfort and care in her final years and made her passing a little easier. Per her wishes, relatives and friends are invited to attend a brief graveside service to be held in Grace Memorial Cemetery, 60455 Bayou Jacob Rd., Plaquemine, LA on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Arrangements by St Bernard Memorial Funeral Home.

