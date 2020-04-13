Grace a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend; she passed away at Our Lady of the Lake on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the age of 88. She was a resident of Bayou Pigeon and native of Pierre Part, La. A private family graveside service will be held. She is survived by her sons, Mertile Settoon and wife Patricia, and Jeffery Settoon; former daughters in law, Theresa Lacour and JoAnn Vaughn; grandchildren, Kylie Blanchard and husband Arthur, Megan Comstock and husband Jake, Justin Manning and wife Erica, Derrick Settoon and wife Brittany, Brent Vaughn and wife Denise, Brian Vaughn and wife Christina, and Chad Vaughn and wife Melanie; great grandchildren, Emma and Isabella Blanchard, Hannah, Brooke, Katie, Landry and Cameron Comstock, Hoyt, Bryn and Knox Manning, Beau and Ellie Settoon, Chelsea, Ryan, Hunter, Julienne and Addison Vaughn, and Brook Banta; great great granddaughter, Natalie Vaughn; and godchild, Jeanne Breaux. Preceded in death by her husband, Marshall "Doc" Settoon; sons, Stephen Settoon and Milton Vaughn; parents, Oswald and Julienne Hebert Vaughn; sister, Florence Dupre; and brother, Lynn Paul Hebert. Special thanks to the Doctors and staff at Our Lady of the Lake. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020