Gracie entered into eternal rest on October 8, 2019 at the age of 70. Survived by her son, Bishop Warren Byrd; 2 sisters; 3 brothers; 3 grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and several other family members. Visitation Saturday, October 12, 2019 12:00 pm until religious service at 1:00 pm, Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 2800 Wyandotte St., Baton Rouge, LA. Elder Byron Sanders, officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019