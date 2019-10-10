Gracie L. Byrd Batiste

Guest Book
  • "May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see..."
  • "May you find strength from the love and care that..."
  • "GOD WILL KEEP YOU IN HIS KEEPING CARE. HE WILL NEVER LEAVE..."
    - OLIA V. MARSHALL
Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church
2800 Wyandotte St.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church
2800 Wyandotte St.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Gracie entered into eternal rest on October 8, 2019 at the age of 70. Survived by her son, Bishop Warren Byrd; 2 sisters; 3 brothers; 3 grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and several other family members. Visitation Saturday, October 12, 2019 12:00 pm until religious service at 1:00 pm, Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 2800 Wyandotte St., Baton Rouge, LA. Elder Byron Sanders, officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
